Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $783.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $98.17.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.81 per share, with a total value of $499,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $716,577.05. This trade represents a 230.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,688 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

