Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $602,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Trading Down 2.7 %
SNOW stock opened at $183.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.74. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,398,119.22. The trade was a 18.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,151 shares of company stock valued at $84,973,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
