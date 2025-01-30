waypoint wealth counsel Purchases 165 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $206.35 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $117.43 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,886,323.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares in the company, valued at $74,728,221.66. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

