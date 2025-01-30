Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for RH (NYSE:RH)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.73.

NYSE RH opened at $423.11 on Monday. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.49 and its 200 day moving average is $335.34.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $18,006,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

