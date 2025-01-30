Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $80.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,006 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,510,000 after buying an additional 1,310,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,041,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,938,000 after buying an additional 1,078,926 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,123,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after buying an additional 982,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,580,000 after purchasing an additional 972,799 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

