West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of WTBA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 36,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.98. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,539.49. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $114,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 32,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 291.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

