Westhampton Capital LLC Has $743,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $99.81 and a twelve month high of $134.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

