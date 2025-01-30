Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after buying an additional 2,051,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

