Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 8,060.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of WTHVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
About Westhaven Gold
