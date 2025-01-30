Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 8,060.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WTHVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Westhaven Gold has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

