What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Stryker Q1 Earnings?

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.95 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $390.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $314.05 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 29.5% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

