Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Winland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Winland has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.12.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

