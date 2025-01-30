Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WELX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Winland has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.12.
About Winland
