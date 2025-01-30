Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

On January 29, 2025, Winmark Corporation disclosed in a recent 8-K filing that its Board of Directors has given the green light for the disbursement of a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders. The declared dividend amounts to $0.90 per share and is slated to be disbursed on March 3, 2025. Shareholders as of the close of business on February 12, 2025, will be eligible to receive this payment. However, it was highlighted that forthcoming dividends will remain subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

Get alerts:

In an attached press release under Exhibit 99.1 of the 8-K filing, Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ: WINA) emphasized its commitment to sustainability and the fostering of small businesses. The company, known as the Resale Company®, operates as a prominent franchising business on a national scale. Their focus remains on advocating for and assisting entrepreneurs keen on running one of Winmark’s esteemed resale franchises, including Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore®, and Music Go Round®. As of December 28, 2024, Winmark had 1,350 operational franchises and over 2,800 available territories, with an additional 79 franchises granted but not yet operational.

Anthony D. Ishaug, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Winmark Corporation, expressed that this move symbolizes the organization’s dedication to supporting its shareholders while striving for sustained growth within its operational framework.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Winmark’s 8K filing here.

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles