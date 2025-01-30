World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.22, Zacks reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 19.85%.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $145.22 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 19.53 and a quick ratio of 19.53.
In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
