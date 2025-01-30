World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.22, Zacks reports. World Acceptance had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 19.85%.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $145.22 on Thursday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 19.53 and a quick ratio of 19.53.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

View Our Latest Report on WRLD

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.