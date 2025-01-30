Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
NYSE:WOR traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 32,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,801. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $274.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.93%.
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
