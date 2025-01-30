XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, a growth of 18,275.0% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XChange TEC.INC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 141,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. XChange TEC.INC has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $60.00.

XChange TEC.INC Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

