Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 159,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 137,053 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.09.
Yalla Group Trading Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.20.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.92 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
