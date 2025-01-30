Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 159,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 137,053 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.09.

Yalla Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.92 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

