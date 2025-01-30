Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.67 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,569,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,357,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

