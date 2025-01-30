ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Up 1,291.0% in January

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a growth of 1,291.0% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ZVSA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 9,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
About ZyVersa Therapeutics
