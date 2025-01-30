ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Up 1,291.0% in January

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,800 shares, a growth of 1,291.0% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZVSA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 9,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

