1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 73,100 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $634,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,741,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,158,520.20. This trade represents a 1.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,061,110.92.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $748,342.38.

On Friday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $741,080.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $447,130.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $359,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.54 million, a P/E ratio of -57.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

