1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 73,100 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $634,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,741,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,158,520.20. This trade represents a 1.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,061,110.92.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $748,342.38.
- On Friday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,550.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $741,080.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $447,130.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $359,000.00.
- On Monday, November 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance
FLWS opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.54 million, a P/E ratio of -57.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
