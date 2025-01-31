10,233 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,233 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Shell by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $8,910,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

