109,000 Shares in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Acquired by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Talkspace by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 37.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 24.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.14 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Talkspace Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

