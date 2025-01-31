23andMe Reports Continued Liquidity Concerns Amid Third Quarter Fiscal ResultsSUNNYVALE, Calif., January 28, 2025 — 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a premiere human genetics company striving to facilitate people’s access to the human genome, relea

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read 23andMe’s 8K filing here.
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
