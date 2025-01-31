327,246 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Purchased by White & Co Financial Planning Inc

White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of White & Co Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 479.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.26 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

