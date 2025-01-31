3,935 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 271,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,655,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

