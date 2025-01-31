60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Announces Completion of Registered Direct Offering

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical firm focused on new medicines for infectious diseases, has successfully closed a registered direct offering. On January 28, 2025, the company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with institutional investors, resulting in the sale of 1,021,549 shares of common stock at $1.021 per share. The offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, was conducted through a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3. In addition to the shares, unregistered warrants were issued to purchase up to 2,043,098 shares of Common Stock at $0.771 per share.

According to the Securities Purchase Agreement, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals is obliged to file a registration statement with the SEC within 45 days to register the Warrant Shares. The company is expected to make diligent efforts to ensure the effectiveness of this registration statement within 75 days following the Closing Date. The terms of the warrants also restrict any holder from beneficially owning more than 4.99% of the Common Stock.

The company engaged H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. The Placement Agent was entitled to transaction and management fees, as well as warrants to purchase Common Stock. The net proceeds from the offering, approximately $804,346.40, will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital.

The issuance of these warrants and shares was conducted in compliance with the Securities Act’s exemption from registration requirements available under Section 4(a)(2) and Rule 506 of Regulation D.

This financial maneuver by 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has been thoroughly outlined in its filings with the SEC. The company issued press releases on January 29 and 30, 2025, to announce the pricing and closing of the offering, respectively.

Investors and analysts interested in further details are encouraged to review the Form 8-K filing and accompanying exhibits for comprehensive information about the offering. The press releases related to the offering are available as exhibits to the report.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

