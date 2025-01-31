670 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 670 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,865 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,862 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

GS opened at $645.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $375.20 and a one year high of $649.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.