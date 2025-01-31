726,052 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 726,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,639,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 31.2% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH opened at $78.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
