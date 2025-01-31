8,043 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 281,038 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,247,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 377,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 143,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,215,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
