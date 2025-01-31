9,903 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Acquired by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,717 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,234,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,603,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,485,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after buying an additional 347,799 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

