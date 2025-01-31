AA Financial Advisors LLC Buys 42,661 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.