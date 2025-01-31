AA Financial Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total transaction of $8,405,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total value of $980,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,516 shares of company stock valued at $92,377,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $973.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $901.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $774.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

