AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF makes up about 1.4% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,479,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,582,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $77.89 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.