AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 715,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,580,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1522 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

