AA Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 715,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,580,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Commvault Systems: Share Price Primed to Vault Higher in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Unsung Beneficiaries of the Stargate Project
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Starbucks’ CEO-Led Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.