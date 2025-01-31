AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

AA Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $39.39 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

