AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 791.2% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FENY stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

