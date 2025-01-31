AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 42,886 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,886 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

