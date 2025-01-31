AA Financial Advisors LLC Sells 785 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AA Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $44.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

