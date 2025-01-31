AA Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

AA Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

