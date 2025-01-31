AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11, Zacks reports. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.69%.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SKFRY traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 4,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded AB SKF (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

