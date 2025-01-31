Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Absa Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $20.15 on Friday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.
About Absa Group
