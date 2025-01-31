Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $20.15 on Friday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

