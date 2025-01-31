Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barrington Research Analyst Says

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. The company had a trading volume of 349,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $112.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

