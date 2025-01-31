Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.80 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

