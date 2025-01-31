Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Boosted by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.4% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 10,878.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 559,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 554,803 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 670.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 556,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,572,000 after purchasing an additional 484,378 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $42,290,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,083 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $108.25 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

