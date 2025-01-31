Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Up 97.8% in January

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 125,800 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Agape ATP Stock Down 2.1 %

ATPC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Agape ATP has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

