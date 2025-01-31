Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Up 97.8% in January

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 125,800 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Agape ATP Stock Down 2.1 %
ATPC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Agape ATP has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Agape ATP Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agape ATP
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.