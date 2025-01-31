Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. Air China has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

