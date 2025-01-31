Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Aisin Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASEKY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.74. Aisin has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

