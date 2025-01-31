Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,680,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on AKBA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akebia Therapeutics
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akebia Therapeutics
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How Growth Investors Find High-Growth Stocks and Maximize Returns
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Meta’s AI & Smart Glasses Could Drive 20%+ Upside in 2025
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA’s Slide Continues: Can Retail Investors Stop the Fall?
Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.