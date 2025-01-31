AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

