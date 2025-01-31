Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316.60 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 443 ($5.50), with a volume of 687498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.50 ($5.40).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 335.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 419.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.33.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

