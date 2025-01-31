Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316.60 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 443 ($5.50), with a volume of 687498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.50 ($5.40).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 335.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 419.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.33.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.
