Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Trading Up 16.4% – Here’s What Happened

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. 206,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 335,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.16 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.77.
About Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
